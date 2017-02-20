BorgWarner records $411 million charge to fight asbestos claims
Revenue in the quarter rose 6.4 percent to $2.3 billion, up from $2.1 billion in the year-earlier period, driven by a 20 percent increase in its drivetrain division sales. BorgWarner's fourth-quarter results included an after-tax one-time non-cash charge of $441 million for "indemnity and defense costs for pending and future asbestos-related claims."
