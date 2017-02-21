Bill Baker, how put Land Rover on the map, dies at 72

Bill Baker, the legendary PR man who played a key role in Land Rover 's successful return to the U.S. market in 1986, died Thursday after a battle with cancer at his home near Laguna Niguel, Calif. He was 72. Baker, a broadcast newsman from Ohio, caught Ford's attention in the early 1970s with his road test segments that aired in Cleveland.

