Automakers seek relief on states' self-driving car laws

The drumbeat for federal regulations to prevent a thicket of state rules on self-driving cars gained volume Tuesday as auto companies beseeched Congress to step in to halt the growing patchwork of laws. Automakers beseech Congress: Self-driving car laws needed The drumbeat for federal regulations to prevent a thicket of state rules on self-driving cars gained volume Tuesday as auto companies beseeched Congress to step in to halt the growing patchwork of laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.