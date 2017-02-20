Auto lenders' kill switches being probed by U.S. regulator
A U.S. regulator is looking at whether auto finance companies that use sophisticated technology like ignition kill switches are illegally harassing subprime borrowers that have fallen behind on their payments. The Federal Trade Commission, a consumer protection agency, has asked for information from at least two lenders, according to securities offering documents from both companies this month obtained by Bloomberg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MOT Test of Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group?
|17 hr
|derekearl84
|2
|This Wonderful And Weird 1966 Renault R8 Got Sa...
|19 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|3
|Buy Launch X431 V Tablet Full System Diagnostic...
|19 hr
|My Car repair Park
|3
|FAQ OBDSTAR F100 Ford/Mazda key programmer (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Bob
|8
|How to activate Mercedes W176 electric folding...
|Wed
|Ambrosio
|1
|V11.00.017 Toyota TIS Techstream Free Download (Feb '16)
|Wed
|uwongton
|14
|Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump
|Wed
|Russian Ainu
|8
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|pisty10
|28
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC