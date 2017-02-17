Australian court rules that Uber is a taxi service, drivers must pay service tax
Now that Uber drivers must pay the goods and services tax, your Uber rides in Australia might become a bit more expensive. Uber is not your traditional employer, since the firm does not regard its drivers as employees.
