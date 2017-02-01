Audi reviews provisions for diesel emissions scandal
Audi is reviewing whether it needs to put aside more provisions to cover the costs of a settlement in the U.S. over parent Volkswagen Group's diesel emissions scandal. VW has agreed to pay at least $1.26 billion to fix or buy back and compensate owners of about 80,000 polluting 3.0-liter diesel-engine vehicles -- and could be forced to pay more than $4 billion if regulators don't approve fixes for all vehicles, court documents filed Tuesday showed.
