Audi China dealers demand $4 billion to cover sales losses

Audi dealers in China are demanding 28 billion yuan to cover losses over the past three years that they blame on the automaker adding too many distributors, potentially worsening a sales decline that saw BMW and Mercedes-Benz overtake the luxury brand last month. The dealers met Thursday in Sanya, China, and issued a statement saying their newly formed group would oppose Audi's planned formation of a second joint venture with SAIC Motor Corp. in China until the automaker managed to reach 1 million in annual sales in the country.

