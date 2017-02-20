Annual Traffic Deaths Rose To A Terrifying 40,200 People Last Year

The National Safety Council's annual report on traffic deaths estimates that 40,200 people died in U.S. car crashes in 2016, which is up six percent from 2015 estimates, and a total increase of a terrifying 14 percent in just two years. Additionally, the NHTSA claims that half of traffic fatalities are related to passengers not buckling their seatbelts, and around a third of estimated fatalities involved alcohol or drug impairment, according to The New York Times .

