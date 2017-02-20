Annual Traffic Deaths Rose To A Terri...

Annual Traffic Deaths Rose To A Terrifying 40,200 People Last Year

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

The National Safety Council's annual report on traffic deaths estimates that 40,200 people died in U.S. car crashes in 2016, which is up six percent from 2015 estimates, and a total increase of a terrifying 14 percent in just two years. Additionally, the NHTSA claims that half of traffic fatalities are related to passengers not buckling their seatbelts, and around a third of estimated fatalities involved alcohol or drug impairment, according to The New York Times .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MOT Test of Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group? 12 hr derekearl84 2
News This Wonderful And Weird 1966 Renault R8 Got Sa... 14 hr Xstain Mullah Fra... 3
Buy Launch X431 V Tablet Full System Diagnostic... 15 hr My Car repair Park 3
FAQ OBDSTAR F100 Ford/Mazda key programmer (Jun '16) Thu Bob 8
How to activate Mercedes W176 electric folding... Wed Ambrosio 1
V11.00.017 Toyota TIS Techstream Free Download (Feb '16) Wed uwongton 14
News Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump Wed Russian Ainu 8
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) Jan 17 pisty10 28
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,612 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC