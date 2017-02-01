American F1 prospect Logan Sargeant joins Carlin Racing for British F4 stop
American racer Logan Sargeant will continue his march toward Formula 1 this summer by making the full-time switch to single-seaters after signing with Carlin Racing to compete in British F4. Sargeant is the 16-year-old younger brother of full-time ARCA Racing Series contender and occasional NASCAR Truck Series driver Dalton Sargeant.
