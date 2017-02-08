Alfa Romeo's SUV Just Stabbed the Giulia Sportwagon Dead
We were smitten on our first encounter with the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio . Both the chassis and the suspension are well tuned, and the engine-a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 essentially made by chopping two cylinders off the Ferrari 488's V-8-is a monster.
