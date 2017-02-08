Alfa Romeo's SUV Just Stabbed the Giu...

Alfa Romeo's SUV Just Stabbed the Giulia Sportwagon Dead

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Car and Driver

We were smitten on our first encounter with the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio . Both the chassis and the suspension are well tuned, and the engine-a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 essentially made by chopping two cylinders off the Ferrari 488's V-8-is a monster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Car and Driver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll LINCOLN vs CADILLAC: Which is better??? (Jan '08) 9 hr John Shackleford 249
OBDSTAR Upgrade Announcement(02-07-2017) 16 hr uobd2 1
mpps v18 18 hr lalaura 21
MPPS V18 software download on Mega (100% working) 20 hr lalaura 1
OBDSTAR DP PAD Tablet Function List 21 hr car-diagnostic-tool 2
Pre-order OBDSTAR X300 DP PAD on obdstartool.com Wed uobd2 2
(Solved)CN900mini/ND900mini 1.22.2.15 firmware ... Feb 6 uobd2 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,263 • Total comments across all topics: 278,710,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC