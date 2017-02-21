4 Engineers fired from Audi's diesel ...

4 Engineers fired from Audi's diesel division

Read more: AutoWeek

Audi , which has been caught up in parent Volkswagen Group's emissions-cheating scandal, has fired four engineers from its diesel division. Audi's former chief of engine development, Ulrich Weiss, and the automaker's former head of emissions in the U.S. are among the engineers fired, Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

