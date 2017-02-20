2018 Hyundai Accent Teased Ahead of O...

2018 Hyundai Accent Teased Ahead of Official Debut

Hyundai has released teasers for its redesigned subcompact, the 2018 Accent . The two teaser photos and short video shows a small car with a more refined exterior design that's reminiscent of current Hyundai sedans.

