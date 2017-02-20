2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Promises Higher Launch Force than Hellcat
Dodge has already revealed that the Challenger SRT Demon receives super-wide drag radials from the factory, but now we're getting a better idea of how those tires will impact the car's performance. In its sixth teaser video for the Demon, Dodge hints at the car's launch power and its potential to cream the Hellcat in a drag race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MOT Test of Tyre&Auto Southbourne Group?
|8 hr
|derekearl84
|2
|This Wonderful And Weird 1966 Renault R8 Got Sa...
|10 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|3
|Buy Launch X431 V Tablet Full System Diagnostic...
|10 hr
|My Car repair Park
|3
|FAQ OBDSTAR F100 Ford/Mazda key programmer (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Bob
|8
|How to activate Mercedes W176 electric folding...
|Wed
|Ambrosio
|1
|V11.00.017 Toyota TIS Techstream Free Download (Feb '16)
|Wed
|uwongton
|14
|Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump
|Wed
|Russian Ainu
|8
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Jan 17
|pisty10
|28
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC