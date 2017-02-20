2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Limited Edition Chicago Debut
Mitsubishi Motors plans to focus on crossovers and SUVs going forward, and it should have an easier time doing that now that it has support from new majority stakeholder Nissan . The automaker is saving its big reveal for Geneva , but it did bring out a new Limited Edition trim level for the 2017 Outlander Sport at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show.
