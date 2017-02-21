1979: Subaru wagons start aiming at c...

1979: Subaru wagons start aiming at campers, dog owners

The idea of a non-truckish four-wheel-drive station wagon was still a radical one in 1979, though American Motors was gearing up to release the Eagle for the following model year. Subaru started selling four-wheel-drive Leone wagons for the American market in the 1975 model year, and they found a devoted niche following in places with lots of snow and outdoorsy behavior.

