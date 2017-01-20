Why It's the Nissan Rogue Sport in the U.S. and the Qashqai Everywhere Else
The United States is a diverse country of nearly 325 million people , but Americans are nonetheless sometimes broadly stereotyped as being a bit boorish, or at least less cultured than, say, some Europeans or Canadians. So when Nissan revealed it was bringing the Qashqai compact SUV to the U.S. market while at the same time renaming the car the Rogue Sport here, some casual observers wondered if maybe Nissan felt "Qashqai" was too much of a mouthful for Americans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Car and Driver.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|3 hr
|Donnyg513
|172
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|13 hr
|farshid
|26
|The Super Elm 327 OBD different from elm327 usb... (Jan '14)
|14 hr
|Ambrosio
|5
|Tested VAG 4th 5th IMMO programming tools recom...
|15 hr
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|Tue
|jgrymes
|296
|Mod Squad: We brake for readers (Nov '07)
|Tue
|corporate handouts
|3
|El-50448 Auto TPMS Activation Tool $44.99 fo...
|Mon
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC