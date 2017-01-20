Welcome To SketchBattle, The Fight Club Of Car Design
Car design is an incredibly competitive field. The jobs are hard to get, the work is intense, and it takes years before that first idea actually becomes part of something real, something drivable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fast & Furious But With The Little Rascals
|Fri
|ERIC
|11
|A Better Battery? A Survey of What Might Come a...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10)
|Jan 18
|glasspilot
|11,771
|Chevrolet Cobalt under investigation for power-... (Feb '10)
|Jan 17
|Babygirl
|61
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Jan 17
|pisty10
|28
|There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License...
|Jan 17
|Second Amendment ...
|3
|V11.00.017 Toyota TIS Techstream Free Download (Feb '16)
|Jan 15
|Jdail2002
|13
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC