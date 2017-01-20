Waymo cutting lidar costs by 90%, building up hardware suite

Waymo, the standalone company formerly known as the Google self-driving car project, said Sunday it is has dramatically lowered the cost of lidar by 90 percent, and is building a suite of hardware that can be integrated as a unit into an existing car. The Waymo-built hardware suite will be first installed in the 100 Chrysler Pacificas the automaker acquired as part of a deal with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

