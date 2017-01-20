Watching This 1928 Frazer Nash Tear Ass Around The Track Is The Best Thing Ever
I saw this today on the wonderful Innovative, Banned, and Unique Racing Cars Facebook page, and while watching it I almost ruptured by mid-abdominal delight gland. That's a 1928 Frazer Nash known as the Owlet, and watching that tall, skinny thing bob and weave and tear ass around the track is just fantastic.
