Watch A Bugatti Veyron Get Destroyed ...

Watch A Bugatti Veyron Get Destroyed In A Drag Race By The Rimac Electric Hypercar

15 hrs ago

The Rimac Concept_One has been taking down some of the quickest hypercars in drag races and now it has turned its sights on the Bugatti Veyron. The result is a demonstration on how we are entering a new age of performance cars powered by batteries instead of pistons.

Chicago, IL

