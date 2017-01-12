Watch A Bugatti Veyron Get Destroyed In A Drag Race By The Rimac Electric Hypercar
The Rimac Concept_One has been taking down some of the quickest hypercars in drag races and now it has turned its sights on the Bugatti Veyron. The result is a demonstration on how we are entering a new age of performance cars powered by batteries instead of pistons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|V11.00.017 Toyota TIS Techstream Free Download (Feb '16)
|10 hr
|Jdail2002
|13
|2018 Ford F-150 - New grille, front, headlights...
|14 hr
|VanjaIbanez
|1
|2020 Ford Bronco
|14 hr
|VanjaIbanez
|1
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|Sat
|Pierre
|297
|Reuss: Ignition crisis was GM's change agent
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|5 biggest shocks: What surprised us at the Detr...
|Fri
|Christsharians on...
|1
|Launch M-Diag OBD2 Diagnostic Tool Instruction
|Fri
|car-diagnostic-tool
|2
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC