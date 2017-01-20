VW unveils its autonomous electric mi...

VW unveils its autonomous electric microbus concept

Read more: TreeHugger

The iconic VW microbus is getting a makeover, and although it's not clear if or when the I.D. Buzz will go into production, the specs on it are making this writer drool. I owned and drove a mid-70s VW microbus for several years, and it hit all the right buttons for me, as it had plenty of room for the family and the pets and our gear, it got decent gas mileage, and it was relatively simple and affordable to repair.

