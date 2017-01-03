VW taps hippie heritage with electric...

VW taps hippie heritage with electric Microbus

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

The Volkswagen I.D. Buzz autonomous minibus concept is unveiled during the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, January 9, 2017. The Volkswagen I.D. Buzz autonomous minibus concept is unveiled during the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, January 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mod Squad: We brake for readers (Nov '07) 1 hr corporate handouts 3
El-50448 Auto TPMS Activation Tool $44.99 fo... 15 hr car-diagnostic-tool 1
mpps v18 Mon My Car repair Park 20
ALL cars-High Mileage Stories (Nov '07) Jan 7 Ducksworth 29
Audi Oil Reset with Xtuner X500 via Android Blu... Jan 6 eobdtool 1
XTUNER-X500 X500 Android System Auto Diagnostic... Jan 6 eobdtool 4
XTOOL iOBD2 Mini OBD2 EOBD Scanner (Jan '16) Jan 6 car-diagnostic-tool 15
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,713 • Total comments across all topics: 277,775,902

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC