VW says proposed settlement in emissions scandal contains $4.3 billion in fines
Volkswagen says it is in "advanced talks" with United States authorities over a proposed settlement that contains $4.3 billion in criminal and civil fines over its diesel emissions scandal. A company statement said Tuesday that under the proposal Volkswagen would agree to "a guilty plea" to criminal law provisions.
