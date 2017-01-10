VW says proposed settlement in emissi...

VW says proposed settlement in emissions scandal contains $4.3 billion in fines

Read more: Los Angeles Times

Volkswagen says it is in "advanced talks" with United States authorities over a proposed settlement that contains $4.3 billion in criminal and civil fines over its diesel emissions scandal. A company statement said Tuesday that under the proposal Volkswagen would agree to "a guilty plea" to criminal law provisions.

