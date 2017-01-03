VW must face U.S. investor lawsuit in...

VW must face U.S. investor lawsuit in emissions scandal

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Volkswagen Group and former CEO Martin Winterkorn must defend an investor lawsuit in California over the company's diesel emissions cheating scandal, a U.S. judge ruled on Wednesday. The plaintiffs, mostly U.S. municipal pension funds, have accused VW of not having informed the market in a timely fashion about the issue as well as understating possible financial liabilities, according to the court document seen by Reuters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
VXSCAN H90 J2534 Nexiq replacement software dow... (Mar '16) 21 hr Ambrosio 3
Free download TL866CS TL866A eeprom programmer ... 21 hr Ambrosio 2
MVCI echstream verified working on Win 8.1 & WI... (Jan '16) 21 hr Ambrosio 2
Carprog clone cannot read 24cxx solution (May '16) 21 hr Ambrosio 2
carprog clone version, how it work? (Jan '16) 21 hr Ambrosio 3
ECM titanium 1.61 full on mega (Jul '16) 21 hr Ambrosio 2
FAQ OBDSTAR F100 Ford/Mazda key programmer (Jun '16) Wed car-diagnostic-tool 7
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,816 • Total comments across all topics: 277,643,039

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC