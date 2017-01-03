VW must face U.S. investor lawsuit in emissions scandal

Volkswagen Group and former CEO Martin Winterkorn must defend an investor lawsuit in California over the company's diesel emissions cheating scandal, a U.S. judge ruled on Wednesday. The plaintiffs, mostly U.S. municipal pension funds, have accused VW of not having informed the market in a timely fashion about the issue as well as understating possible financial liabilities, according to the court document seen by Reuters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.