VW charges in U.S. breach German cons...

VW charges in U.S. breach German constitution, says defendant's lawyer

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

A lawyer for Heinz-Jakob Neusser, one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions cheating scandal, said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law. "We learned of the indictment from a live press conference," Hamburg-based lawyer Annette Voges said on Monday, adding that the Department of Justice DOJ had neither contacted the former VW brand development chief before charging him, nor granted her access to the files.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) 3 hr pisty10 28
News There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License... 10 hr Second Amendment ... 3
V11.00.017 Toyota TIS Techstream Free Download (Feb '16) Sun Jdail2002 13
2018 Ford F-150 - New grille, front, headlights... Jan 15 VanjaIbanez 1
2020 Ford Bronco Jan 15 VanjaIbanez 1
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) Jan 14 Pierre 297
News Reuss: Ignition crisis was GM's change agent Jan 14 Solarman 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,419 • Total comments across all topics: 278,001,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC