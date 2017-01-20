VW charges in U.S. breach German constitution, says defendant's lawyer

A lawyer for Heinz-Jakob Neusser, one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions cheating scandal, said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law. "We learned of the indictment from a live press conference," Hamburg-based lawyer Annette Voges said on Monday, adding that the Department of Justice DOJ had neither contacted the former VW brand development chief before charging him, nor granted her access to the files.

