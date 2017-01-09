VW chairman apologizes for emissions scandal, shows off new concept car at CES
VW Chairman apologizes for the emissions scandal that's rocked the company, while trying to move forward by showing off a new concept car. VW introduced BUDD-e, a microbus concept and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mpps v18
|7 hr
|My Car repair Park
|20
|ALL cars-High Mileage Stories (Nov '07)
|Sat
|Ducksworth
|29
|Audi Oil Reset with Xtuner X500 via Android Blu...
|Fri
|eobdtool
|1
|XTUNER-X500 X500 Android System Auto Diagnostic...
|Fri
|eobdtool
|4
|XTOOL iOBD2 Mini OBD2 EOBD Scanner (Jan '16)
|Fri
|car-diagnostic-tool
|15
|OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA Key Programmer(G chip) All ...
|Jan 6
|Spencer5
|3
|OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA IMMO Reset Tool Support G ,...
|Jan 6
|Smsmobil
|3
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC