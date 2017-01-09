VW chairman apologizes for emissions ...

VW chairman apologizes for emissions scandal, shows off new concept car at CES

2 hrs ago

VW Chairman apologizes for the emissions scandal that's rocked the company, while trying to move forward by showing off a new concept car. VW introduced BUDD-e, a microbus concept and more.

Chicago, IL

