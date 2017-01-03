VW Atlas R-Line will wear a snazzier suit

The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas SUV isn't even out yet, but VW has already announced a sporty appearance package for the three-row school-run limo. Slated to be shown at the Detroit auto show in a matter of days the Atlas R-Line will feature unique front and rear bumpers, a rear diffuser, 20-inch wheels, R-Line badging and side skirts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.