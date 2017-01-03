Volvo outsold in Sweden for first tim...

Volvo outsold in Sweden for first time since 1962

Read more: CNN

The Volkswagen Golf knocked Volvo's most popular luxury models off the throne in 2016, according to sales figures released by BIL Sweden, the country's automaker association. The last time a foreign car sat atop Sweden's sales list was 1962, when the Volkswagen Beetle zoomed to the top of the ranking.

