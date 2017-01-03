Volvo outsold in Sweden for first time since 1962
The Volkswagen Golf knocked Volvo's most popular luxury models off the throne in 2016, according to sales figures released by BIL Sweden, the country's automaker association. The last time a foreign car sat atop Sweden's sales list was 1962, when the Volkswagen Beetle zoomed to the top of the ranking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2018 Toyota 4Runner
|50 min
|VanjaIbanez
|1
|2017 Maserati Alfieri - The 3.0-liter twin-turb...
|59 min
|VanjaIbanez
|1
|2017 Lucid Air Ã‚Â– a new luxury EV Sedan, the r...
|2 hr
|vedadc4d
|3
|What is the most reliable engine ever made? (Aug '08)
|15 hr
|Mike
|207
|XTUNER-X500 X500 Android System Auto Diagnostic...
|Sun
|My Car repair Park
|2
|FAQ OBDSTAR F100 Ford/Mazda key programmer (Jun '16)
|Dec 29
|Andy
|6
|2017 new Brake Fluid Tester FQA:
|Dec 28
|uobd2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC