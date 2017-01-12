Volkswagen's long road to a U.S. criminal settlement
Sixteen months after admitting in September 2015 that it cheated U.S. diesel emissions tests, Volkswagen is still battling regulatory investigations, investor and consumer lawsuits, and striving to rebuild its reputation. May 2006: VW admitted in the Jan. 11, 2017, settlement that between May 2006 and November 2015, VW supervisors and VW employees agreed to deceive U.S. regulators and U.S. customers about whether vehicles complied with U.S. emissions standards.
