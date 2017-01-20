Volkswagen Pleads Guilty on Criminal Charges; One Executive Arrested
Volkswagen has pleaded guilty to three criminal felony charges and will pay $4.3 billion to settle with even more U.S. federal agencies as part of its ongoing diesel emissions scandal . The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that VW will pay $2.8 billion in criminal fines resulting from a "conspiracy to defraud the United States" in violation of the Clean Air Act, obstruction of justice for "destroying documents related to the scheme" and making false statements about emissions compliance upon importing all 590,000 affected cars into the U.S. Another $1.45 billion settles civil violations with the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
