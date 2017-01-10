Volkswagen Group expects to reach a multi-billion-dollar criminal settlement with the U.S. Justice Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection over its emissions scandal, the company confirmed Tuesday. Volkswagen expecting $4.3B criminal, civil settlement Volkswagen Group expects to reach a multi-billion-dollar criminal settlement with the U.S. Justice Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection over its emissions scandal, the company confirmed Tuesday.

