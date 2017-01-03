Volkswagen CEO to stay away from Detr...

Volkswagen CEO to stay away from Detroit auto show

Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller will miss the Detroit auto show next week, the German carmaker said today, amid uncertainty over its chances of settling a U.S. criminal investigation into its emissions scandal. VW reached an agreement before Christmas to compensate U.S. owners of about 80,000 polluting 3.0-liter diesel cars, pushing up the costs of its emissions test cheating in the world's No.

