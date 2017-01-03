Victory Motorcycles Is Shutting Down
Victory Motorcycles, an Iowa-based American motorcycle company best known for making classic cruiser-style bikes, is ceasing production immediately. It had an 18-year run under corporate overlord Polaris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
