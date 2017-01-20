Uber To Pay $20 Million To Settle FTC Claims Of Misleading Craigslist Job Postings

Ride-hailing giant Uber has agreed to pay $20 million to settle allegations from the Federal Trade Commission that it exaggerated how much drivers could earn on its website and through Craigslist job postings. The FTC's complaint , for instance, alleged that Uber claimed UberX drivers' annual median income was more than $90,000 in New York City, when in reality, it was about $61,000.

