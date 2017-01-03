Uber Driver Saves 16-Year-Old Girl From Prostitution: Police
Uber driver Keith Avila overheard two passengers giving some alarming directions to a young girl en route to a Holiday Inn in Elk Grove, Calif., last Monday, so he called the police, according to the Washington Post . The girl, a 16-year-old runaway, was safely reunited with her family and three were arrested on prostitution and pandering charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
