Uber Driver Saves 16-Year-Old Girl From Prostitution: Police

16 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

Uber driver Keith Avila overheard two passengers giving some alarming directions to a young girl en route to a Holiday Inn in Elk Grove, Calif., last Monday, so he called the police, according to the Washington Post . The girl, a 16-year-old runaway, was safely reunited with her family and three were arrested on prostitution and pandering charges.

