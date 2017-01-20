Trump makes it official: He will renegotiate NAFTA Trump wasted no time setting as official policy the renegotiation of the free trade agreement Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jMeMfv Donald Trump's incoming administration has wasted no time setting as official policy the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement and the withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, moves send shock waves through the automotive industry. Until now, automakers and auto executives have been reluctant to publicly speak out about the potential consequences of renegotiating or pulling out of NAFTA because Trump's comments on the campaign trail were not official White House policy.

