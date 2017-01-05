Trump attacks Toyota for expanding in Mexico to sell in U.S.
The attack heightens tension between Trump and the auto industry over vehicles that are made in foreign markets for sale to American consumers. Trump attacks Toyota for expanding in Mexico to sell in U.S. The attack heightens tension between Trump and the auto industry over vehicles that are made in foreign markets for sale to American consumers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Audi Oil Reset with Xtuner X500 via Android Blu...
|3 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|XTUNER-X500 X500 Android System Auto Diagnostic...
|3 hr
|eobdtool
|4
|XTOOL iOBD2 Mini OBD2 EOBD Scanner (Jan '16)
|7 hr
|car-diagnostic-tool
|15
|OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA Key Programmer(G chip) All ...
|22 hr
|Spencer5
|3
|OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA IMMO Reset Tool Support G ,...
|22 hr
|Smsmobil
|3
|VXSCAN H90 J2534 Nexiq replacement software dow... (Mar '16)
|Thu
|Ambrosio
|3
|Free download TL866CS TL866A eeprom programmer ...
|Wed
|Ambrosio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC