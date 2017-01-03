Toyota, skeptical about self-driving ...

Toyota, skeptical about self-driving hype, plans to let humans stay in control

Read more: Automotive News

Toyota Motor Corp. plans to spend years designing cars in which humans retain a large measure of control, since the goal of turning all driving decisions over to computers seems too dangerous for now. The problem, Toyota said Wednesday, is that society has come to accept 39,000 traffic fatalities a year in the U.S., mostly due to human error, but would never tolerate similar carnage involving cars controlled by computers.

