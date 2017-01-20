These ambulances can alert drivers of their approach by interrupting loud music
If, like many drivers, you like to have tunes pumping out of your music system to a level that causes your hair to vibrate, then there may be occasions when you're not fully aware that an ambulance is coming up the rear, or perhaps approaching from another street. Of course, this increases the chance of you hindering the progress of the emergency vehicle as it tries to reach some poor fella suffering a cardiac arrest or some other life-threatening condition.
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|3 hr
|pisty10
|28
|There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License...
|10 hr
|Second Amendment ...
|3
|V11.00.017 Toyota TIS Techstream Free Download (Feb '16)
|Sun
|Jdail2002
|13
|2018 Ford F-150 - New grille, front, headlights...
|Jan 15
|VanjaIbanez
|1
|2020 Ford Bronco
|Jan 15
|VanjaIbanez
|1
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|Jan 14
|Pierre
|297
|Reuss: Ignition crisis was GM's change agent
|Jan 14
|Solarman
|1
