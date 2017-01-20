These ambulances can alert drivers of...

These ambulances can alert drivers of their approach by interrupting loud music

Read more: Digital Trends

If, like many drivers, you like to have tunes pumping out of your music system to a level that causes your hair to vibrate, then there may be occasions when you're not fully aware that an ambulance is coming up the rear, or perhaps approaching from another street. Of course, this increases the chance of you hindering the progress of the emergency vehicle as it tries to reach some poor fella suffering a cardiac arrest or some other life-threatening condition.

