There's Actually A Name For A Steering Wheel With A Big Spike In The Middle
There's a school of thought that says that perhaps we'd be safer drivers if we were more aware of the inherent dangers of driving, as opposed to being so insulated from it, as we tend to be today. If there's a symbol of this way of thinking, it'd probably be the image of a steering wheel with a huge, scary spike sticking out of it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Military Will Be In Syria For At Least...
|Sat
|RUSSIAs VIETNAM
|1
|Fast & Furious But With The Little Rascals
|Jan 20
|ERIC
|11
|A Better Battery? A Survey of What Might Come a...
|Jan 19
|Solarman
|1
|Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10)
|Jan 18
|glasspilot
|11,771
|Chevrolet Cobalt under investigation for power-... (Feb '10)
|Jan 17
|Babygirl
|61
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Jan 17
|pisty10
|28
|There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License...
|Jan 17
|Second Amendment ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC