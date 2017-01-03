The Unkillable Mitsubishi Lancer Is Finally About To Die
Sadly, the Mitsubishi Lancer will end production this summer, Mitsubishi's North American division chief told Autoblog . We've already seen the Lancer Evolution cease to be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Audi Oil Reset with Xtuner X500 via Android Blu...
|6 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|XTUNER-X500 X500 Android System Auto Diagnostic...
|6 hr
|eobdtool
|4
|XTOOL iOBD2 Mini OBD2 EOBD Scanner (Jan '16)
|10 hr
|car-diagnostic-tool
|15
|OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA Key Programmer(G chip) All ...
|Fri
|Spencer5
|3
|OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA IMMO Reset Tool Support G ,...
|Fri
|Smsmobil
|3
|VXSCAN H90 J2534 Nexiq replacement software dow... (Mar '16)
|Thu
|Ambrosio
|3
|Free download TL866CS TL866A eeprom programmer ...
|Wed
|Ambrosio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC