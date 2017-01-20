The New Ford Bronco Will Be A Real Body-On-Frame SUV
Lots of enthusiasts are worried that the newly announced 2020 Ford Bronco , will be a soft crossover with a Bronco badge and no real off-roading abilities, not a legit Jeep Wrangler competitor. But Ford just confirmed that this thing will have a good old fashioned ladder frame just like the off-road gods intended.
