The Mugen Honda S660 Is The Stormtrooper's Kei Car
Mugen, Honda's little-brother modification company for Honda products started by a Honda family member, has a long history of "classic" JDM design modifications. For Tokyo Auto Salon 2017, Mugen threw all of that right out the window for its S660, which looks like it belongs cruising the Death Star or Imperial Coruscant.
Read more at Jalopnik.
