The Dodge Nitro: Makes a man so tough, he'll let a bear eat his leg

The Dodge Nitro was a forgettable, Jeep Liberty-based crypto-SUV, and Chrysler's marketers felt compelled to turn the Macho-O-Meter up to 11 during the "let's forget we ever tried to pitch the Neon as a cute little car" era. This tactic was applied to ads for the similarly angrily-named Caliber as well, but the pinnacle of macho Nitro/Caliber ads may have been reached by this Spanish-language ad for the 2007 Nitro.

