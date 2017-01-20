The Death Of The TPP Means You Can Ki...

The Death Of The TPP Means You Can Kiss Your Imported Small Truck Dreams Goodbye

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

Let's face it, the Trans-Pacific Partnership was doomed no matter who won the presidency. That lady, the orange guy who won, hell, even that other guy-they all pledged to get rid of the trade agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16) 5 hr almassite 32
News Fast & Furious But With The Little Rascals 13 hr ERIC 12
Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12) Tue Cbridges19 173
News Trump's NAFTA revamp may hinge on partners' wil... Tue vs TPP 1
News Russia's Military Will Be In Syria For At Least... Jan 21 RUSSIAs VIETNAM 1
News A Better Battery? A Survey of What Might Come a... Jan 19 Solarman 1
News Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10) Jan 18 glasspilot 11,771
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,494 • Total comments across all topics: 278,235,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC