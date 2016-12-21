The best crossover you can buy

More people are buying crossovers than any other type of vehicle, and that means automakers are rushing to churn out new models and snatch up a larger share of the market. What makes crossovers so irresistible? Not every buyer is looking for the same thing, but among their more attractive characteristics, crossovers provide greater visibility, utility, and styling diversity than sedans - which used to wear the sales crown.

