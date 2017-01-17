Tesla waits for no one - not even its customers, Musk suggests in a tweet
While most carmakers try to keep things consistent for the sake of longevity, Tesla seems to have no qualms asking its customers to make new purchases every year or so. If you were hoping that your Tesla would be the last car you'd ever buy, Tesla's CEO has a message for you - it's not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Military Will Be In Syria For At Least...
|Sat
|RUSSIAs VIETNAM
|1
|Fast & Furious But With The Little Rascals
|Jan 20
|ERIC
|11
|A Better Battery? A Survey of What Might Come a...
|Jan 19
|Solarman
|1
|Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10)
|Jan 18
|glasspilot
|11,771
|Chevrolet Cobalt under investigation for power-... (Feb '10)
|Jan 17
|Babygirl
|61
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Jan 17
|pisty10
|28
|There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License...
|Jan 17
|Second Amendment ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC