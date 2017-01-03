Tesla flips the switch on the Gigafactory

Hidden in the scrubland east of Reno, Nevada, where cowboys gamble and wild horses still roam - a diamond-shaped factory of outlandish proportions is emerging from the sweat and promises of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It's known as the Gigafactory, and Wednesday its first battery cells are rolling off production lines to power the company's energy storage products and, before long, the Model 3 electric car.

