Tesla flips the switch on the Gigafac...

Tesla flips the switch on the Gigafactory

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Hidden in the scrubland east of Reno, Nevada, where cowboys gamble and wild horses still roam - a diamond-shaped factory of outlandish proportions is emerging from the sweat and promises of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It's known as the Gigafactory, and Wednesday its first battery cells are rolling off production lines to power the company's energy storage products and, before long, the Model 3 electric car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
VXSCAN H90 J2534 Nexiq replacement software dow... (Mar '16) 12 hr Ambrosio 3
Free download TL866CS TL866A eeprom programmer ... 12 hr Ambrosio 2
MVCI echstream verified working on Win 8.1 & WI... (Jan '16) 12 hr Ambrosio 2
Carprog clone cannot read 24cxx solution (May '16) 12 hr Ambrosio 2
carprog clone version, how it work? (Jan '16) 12 hr Ambrosio 3
ECM titanium 1.61 full on mega (Jul '16) 12 hr Ambrosio 2
FAQ OBDSTAR F100 Ford/Mazda key programmer (Jun '16) 16 hr car-diagnostic-tool 7
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,538 • Total comments across all topics: 277,629,409

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC