Tesla flips the switch on the Gigafactory
Hidden in the scrubland east of Reno, Nevada, where cowboys gamble and wild horses still roam - a diamond-shaped factory of outlandish proportions is emerging from the sweat and promises of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It's known as the Gigafactory, and Wednesday its first battery cells are rolling off production lines to power the company's energy storage products and, before long, the Model 3 electric car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VXSCAN H90 J2534 Nexiq replacement software dow... (Mar '16)
|12 hr
|Ambrosio
|3
|Free download TL866CS TL866A eeprom programmer ...
|12 hr
|Ambrosio
|2
|MVCI echstream verified working on Win 8.1 & WI... (Jan '16)
|12 hr
|Ambrosio
|2
|Carprog clone cannot read 24cxx solution (May '16)
|12 hr
|Ambrosio
|2
|carprog clone version, how it work? (Jan '16)
|12 hr
|Ambrosio
|3
|ECM titanium 1.61 full on mega (Jul '16)
|12 hr
|Ambrosio
|2
|FAQ OBDSTAR F100 Ford/Mazda key programmer (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|car-diagnostic-tool
|7
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC