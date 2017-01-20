Tesla Already Destroyed Faraday Future's 0-60 Time
Well, the stupid 0-60 mph wars that Tesla brought to the electric car world are heating up as a guy in a Tesla P100D on the new Ludicrous+ setting posted a 2.389 second 0-60 run, faster than the Faraday Future FF 91 that isn't even out yet. I mean, it's fast.
