Takata to plead guilty, settle for $1 billion soon, reports say

Read more: Automotive News

Takata Corp. is expected to agree to plead guilty to fraud charges as early as Friday as part of a $1 billion settlement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve the government's investigation into deadly airbag ruptures, sources said. The settlement is also expected to include restitution to some victims and automakers, which have been forced to recall vehicles with the defective inflators.

Chicago, IL

